Vikings, Andrew Van Ginkel agree to one-year contract extension

  
Published April 29, 2025 04:16 PM

The Vikings are keeping one of their key defensive players around for another year.

Minnesota has agreed to a one-year contract extension with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter notes the extension is worth $23 million with $22.4 million guaranteed.

Van Ginkel was entering the last season of the two-year deal he signed with Minnesota last offseason.

Starting all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024, Van Ginkel finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks with 18 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits. He recorded two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. He was on the field for 81 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps.

Van Ginkel was familiar with defensive coordinator Brian Flores from their shared time on the Dolphins.

In 90 career games with 59 starts, Van Ginkel has recorded 28.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, and 76 quarterback hits along with four interceptions, 27 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles.