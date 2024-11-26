Commanders place Austin Seibert on injured reserve

The Commanders have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Washington placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a right hip injury, missing a couple of games. He was then limited last week on Wednesday and Thursday before missing a field goal and two extra points in Sunday’s loss to Dallas.

Zane Gonzalez remains on the team’s practice squad. In two games, he made 3-of-3 field goals — all from 40-49 yards — and 3-of-3 extra points.

As a corresponding move, Washington re-signed running back Chris Rodriguez after waiving him late last week. Rodriguez has rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries so far this season.

Additionally, the team has signed defensive tackle Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad and released guard Marquis Hayes from the practice squad.