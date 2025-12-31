Commanders place Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve

The Commanders have made a move to formally end the season of one of their offensive linemen.

Washington has placed center Tyler Biadasz on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Biadasz is dealing with injuries to his ankle and knee suffered during the Christmas Day loss to the Cowboys. Head coach Dan Quinn had previously said it would be hard for him to play in the season finale against the Eagles.

Biadasz will finish his second season with Washington having started 16 games.

As a corresponding move, the club has signed offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to the 53-man roster off of its practice squad.

Additionally, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive end D.J. Johnson have been signed to the practice squad.