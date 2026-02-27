 Skip navigation
Commanders promote TE coach David Raih to pass game coordinator

  
Published February 27, 2026 12:21 PM

The Commanders are making another change to their offensive coaching staff.

NFL Media reports that the Commanders are promoting tight ends coach David Raih to pass game coordinator. The Commanders promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator after Kliff Kingsbury left the team in January.

Raih joined the Commanders in 2024 and was also on Kingsbury’s staff with the Cardinals as their wide receivers coach in 2019 and 2020.

Raih moved on to a year as Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator and he was an offensive analyst for the Buccaneers in 2023. He was on the Packers’ staff from 2014-2018 and coached at Texas Tech, Iowa, and UCLA earlier in his career.