nbc_pft_jerryjones_241016.jpg
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241016.jpg
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
nbc_pft_jeffulbrich_241016.jpg
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Commanders put Jonathan Allen, Javontae Jean-Baptiste on IR

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:31 PM

The Commanders made a number of moves involving defensive linemen on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have placed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve. Allen is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral and Jean-Baptiste suffered an ankle injury.

Allen had 13 tackles and two sacks this season. Jean-Baptiste, who was a seventh-round pick this year, had five tackles and a sack in the first six weeks.

The Commanders filled their roster spots by signing defensive end Jalyn Holmes as a free agent and signing defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of their practice squad. Holmes had four tackles in five appearances for the Jets before being released by the AFC East club and Day had one tackle in Week One for the Commanders.