Commanders put Jonathan Allen, Javontae Jean-Baptiste on IR

The Commanders made a number of moves involving defensive linemen on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have placed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve. Allen is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral and Jean-Baptiste suffered an ankle injury.

Allen had 13 tackles and two sacks this season. Jean-Baptiste, who was a seventh-round pick this year, had five tackles and a sack in the first six weeks.

The Commanders filled their roster spots by signing defensive end Jalyn Holmes as a free agent and signing defensive tackle Sheldon Day off of their practice squad. Holmes had four tackles in five appearances for the Jets before being released by the AFC East club and Day had one tackle in Week One for the Commanders.