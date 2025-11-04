 Skip navigation
Commanders put Marshon Lattimore, Luke McCaffrey on IR

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:26 PM

The Commanders announced a couple of expected roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey were both placed on injured reserve. No corresponding additions to the roster were announced, but a report earlier in the day said the team will sign wide receiver Treylon Burks off of their practice squad.

Lattimore tore his ACL in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks and will miss the rest of the season. McCaffrey broke his collarbone and will be out for an extended period of time as well.

Those injuries were overshadowed by the loss of quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow. Daniels has not been placed on injured reserve at this point, but is not expected to be back in action anytime soon.