Commanders put OL Nate Herbig on reserve/retired list

  
Published July 29, 2025 07:46 AM

Veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig is walking away from football.

Herbig signed with the Commanders this offseason, but the team announced on Tuesday morning that he has been placed on the team’s reserve/retired list. He will no longer count against the team’s 90-man roster limit.

Herbig spent the last two seasons with the Steelers, but did not play at all in 2024 after a rotator cuff injury. Herbig appeared in 17 games for the Steelers in 2023 and he started 11 games at guard for the Jets in 2022.

The Eagles signed Herbig as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and he started 17 of the 33 games he played while with Philadelphia.

Nick Allegretti and Chris Paul remain on hand as depth options at guard in Washington.