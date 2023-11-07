Commanders put Ricky Stromberg on IR, sign Julian Good-Jones

The Commanders made some changes to the makeup of their offensive line on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have placed center Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve. The 2023 third-round pick injured his knee in Week Eight and didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Stromberg has appeared in four games during his rookie season.

Washington filled the opening on their 53-man roster by signing guard Julian Good-Jones off of the Eagles practice squad. Good-Jones has CFL experience, but he has not played in any NFL regular season games.

Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and running back Jonathan Williams signed to the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.