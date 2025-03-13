 Skip navigation
Commanders re-sign defensive tackle Sheldon Day

  
Published March 13, 2025 03:14 PM

Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day will remain in Washington after briefly testing free agency.

Day and the Commanders have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Last year Day signed with the Commanders’ practice squad just before the start of the season but ended up being active for 12 regular-season games and all three postseason games and playing an important role in the defensive line rotation.

A 2016 fourth-round pick of the Jaguars, Day has also played for the 49ers, Colts, Browns and Vikings.