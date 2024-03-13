Commanders re-sign Jeremy Reaves

One of the Commanders’ top special teams players will be back with the team for the 2024 season.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are re-signing Jeremy Reaves and Reaves confirmed his return in a social media post. It is reportedly a two-year deal.

Reaves’ special teams work made him a first-team All Pro and Pro Bowler after the 2022 season, but a knee injury ended his 2023 campaign after just five games. He’s been with Washington since 2018 and has also seen time in the defensive backfield at points during his time with the team.

In 47 career games, Reaves has 108 tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defensed.