Commanders re-sign WR Byron Pringle

  
Published July 31, 2024 10:50 AM

Byron Pringle is headed back to Washington.

The receiver has re-signed with the Commanders, according to agency Katz Brothers Sports.

Pringle, 30, appeared in all 17 games for Washington in 2023. He was on the field for 17 percent of offensive snaps and 41 percent of special teams snaps, finishing with 14 receptions for 161 yards.

Pringle began his career with the Chiefs in 2018 and won Super Bowl LIV with the club in 2019. His best season was in 2021 when he caught 42 passes for 568 yards with five touchdowns.

Washington has not yet announced a corresponding move for the wideout’s addition.