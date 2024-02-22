Commanders re-sign WR Kazmeir Allen, G Mason Brooks

The Commanders are holding onto a couple of members of last season’s practice squad.

The team announced that they have re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Kazmeir Allen and guard Mason Brooks. Both players will compete for roles as members of the 90-man offseason roster.

Allen was signed after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2023. He caught four passes during the team’s preseason schedule, but did not make the cut to 53 players and spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Brooks spent time at Western Kentucky and Ole Miss during his collegiate time. He also signed with the Commanders after going undrafted last April.