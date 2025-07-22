Commanders release RB Michael Wiley

With the signing of Von Miller becoming official, the Commanders have made a corresponding roster move.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has released running back Michael Wiley.

Wiley, 24, joined the Commanders last year after going undrafted out of Arizona. He spent the season on the practice squad and did not appear in a regular-season game. He signed a futures deal to remain with the Commanders after the club fell in the NFC Championship Game.

Washington’s veterans report for training camp on Tuesday.