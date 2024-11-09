Commanders rule out Austin Seibert, elevate Zane Gonzalez

The Commanders will be using a new kicker on Sunday.

Austin Seibert was listed as questionable with a hip injury on the final injury report of the week and he was downgraded to out on Saturday. Zane Gonzalez was signed to the practice squad this week and he has been elevated to the active roster to handle the kicking duties against the Steelers.

The Commanders may need to make another change to their special teams unit. Long snapper Tyler Ott was added to the injury report with an illness and he’s listed as questionable.

Running back Chris Rodriguez was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and defensive end Efe Obada was elevated from the practice squad with Gonzalez. Tight end Colson Yankoff was placed on injured reserve.