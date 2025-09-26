Commanders rule out Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin for Sunday vs. Falcons

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not play on Sunday against the Falcons.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed today that Marcus Mariota will start his second consecutive game at quarterback on Sunday, saying Daniels is getting closer but hasn’t been cleared.

“He’s working incredibly hard, around the clock, to get back. Ultimately doctors haven’t cleared him yet. He’s doing everything he can,” Quinn said of Daniels.

Quinn indicated that both Daniels and McLaurin have a chance to get cleared and play next week.

Quinn said tight end John Bates and wide receiver Noah Brown have been ruled out for Sunday as well.