 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders rule out Marcus Mariota, release Byron Pringle

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:13 PM

Neither quarterback Marcus Mariota nor wide receiver Byron Pringle will be in the Commanders lineup when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday, but for different reasons.

Mariota missed his second straight practice on Friday and has been ruled out with chest and pectoral injuries. Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup to rookie Jayden Daniels with Mariota out of action.

Pringle will miss the game because the Commanders released him on Friday. Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, and Jamison Crowder are the remaining wideouts.

Rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton is the only other player on the injury report. He’s considered doubtful due to a foot injury.