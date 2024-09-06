Commanders rule out Marcus Mariota, release Byron Pringle

Neither quarterback Marcus Mariota nor wide receiver Byron Pringle will be in the Commanders lineup when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday, but for different reasons.

Mariota missed his second straight practice on Friday and has been ruled out with chest and pectoral injuries. Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup to rookie Jayden Daniels with Mariota out of action.

Pringle will miss the game because the Commanders released him on Friday. Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, and Jamison Crowder are the remaining wideouts.

Rookie defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton is the only other player on the injury report. He’s considered doubtful due to a foot injury.