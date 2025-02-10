Commanders sign CB Bobby Price

The Commanders kicked off the post-Super Bowl portion of their offseason by bringing back a defensive back.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Bobby Price.

Price appeared in three games for the Commanders during the 2024 season. He had one tackle while playing 34 special teams snaps.

Price has also seen time with the Cardinals and Lions since entering the league in 2020. He has 28 tackles, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He also caught one pass for 17 yards while playing for the Lions in 2021.

With the Super Bowl over, teams are free to resume making moves to add to their 90-man rosters.