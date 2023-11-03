Commanders sign CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Jabril Cox to 53-man roster

The Commanders filled the two roster spots they opened up by trading away players earlier this week.

The team has signed cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and linebacker Jabril Cox to the 53-man roster. Both players were on the Commanders’ practice squad.

Washington traded defensive end Montez Sweat to Chicago on Tuesday and then dealt defensive end Chase Young to the 49ers later in the day.

Castro-Fields has played three games as a temporary elevation this season. He has recorded one tackle while playing solely on special teams.

Cox has appeared in one game and he had eight tackles in 16 games for the Cowboys over the last two seasons.