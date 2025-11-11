 Skip navigation
Commanders sign DL DeMarcus Walker to practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 11:38 AM

The Commanders added a veteran defensive lineman to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The agents for DeMarcus Walker announced that their client has agreed to a deal with Washington. According to multiple reports, Walker is joining the team’s practice squad.

Per those reports, Walker is in Spain with the Commanders so he could be elevated to play against the Dolphins in Madrid on Sunday. The Commanders are down a lineman after Daron Payne was suspended for one game for punching Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Walker was a Broncos second-round pick in 2017. He started 17 games for the Bears last season and had 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks for Chicago.