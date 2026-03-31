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Commanders sign DT D.J. Davidson

  
Published March 31, 2026 01:22 PM

The Commanders signed defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, the team announced Tuesday.

Davidson, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Giants after they made him a fifth-round pick.

In 2025, Davidson played 256 defensive snaps and 139 on special teams in 15 games. He totaled nine tackles and a pass defensed.

Davidson missed the final two games of last season with a neck injury.

In his career, he has played 47 games with four starts, seeing action on 806 defensive snaps and 403 on special teams. He has recorded 49 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and three passes defensed.