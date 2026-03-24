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Commanders sign OL Foster Sarell

  
Published March 24, 2026 11:27 AM

Offensive lineman Foster Sarell failed to make the Commanders during training camp last summer, but he’ll take another shot at it in 2026.

The Commanders announced that they have signed Sarell on Tuesday. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Sarell was released by Washington last August and wound up on the Chargers’ practice squad. He went on to play six games and make one start during the regular season.

The move to the Chargers was also a return engagement for Sarell. He played in 35 games and made three starts for the AFC West team between 2021 and 2024. He also had brief stints with the Ravens and Giants after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2021.