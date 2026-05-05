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Chiefs sign fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson

  
Published May 5, 2026 12:17 PM

The Chiefs have signed a draft pick.

The NFL’s transaction report for Monday shows that the team signed running back Emmett Johnson. The fifth-round pick agreed to a four-year contract.

Johnson earned some praise from head coach Andy Reid for his work in last weekend’s rookie minicamp. Reid spoke highly of Johnson’s ability as a receiver and pass blocker while saying that the rookie has “a little bit” of LeSean McCoy to his game.

The Chiefs drafted Johnson after he spent the last four years at Nebraska. He led the top division of college football in all-purpose yards per game in 2025 while finishing fourth with 1,451 rushing yards.