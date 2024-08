The Commanders have added some depth for their offensive line.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the club has signed veteran J.C. Hassenauer.

Hassenauer, 28, has appeared in 45 career games with seven starts for Pittsburgh. He spent time with the Giants in the 2023 offseason and training camp but missed the year after suffering a torn tricep.

Washington also announced the team has waived offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu with an injury designation and released tight end Armani Rogers.