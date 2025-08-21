Commanders sign OL Nick Harris

After letting go of an offensive lineman on Wednesday, the Commanders have brought in another player for the unit on Thursday.

Washington announced the club has signed center Nick Harris.

Harris, 26, was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has spent the vast majority of his career with the Browns. He appeared in 40 games for the club from 2020-2023, missing the 2022 season due to a knee injury. While he signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2024, he was traded back to the Browns in August.

Harris appeared in five games for Cleveland last season with two starts.