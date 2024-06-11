 Skip navigation
Commanders sign second-rounder Mike Sainristil

  
Published June 11, 2024 03:23 PM

The Commanders announced the signing of second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil on Tuesday.

Sainristil was one of two second-round picks by the Commanders this year. Defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton has not signed with the team yet.

Sainristil played wide receiver for his first three years at Michigan before moving to his current position in 2022. It proved to be a wise move as he played a starring role both years and came up with a fourth quarter interception that officially made it celebration time for the Wolverines in the national title game.

Over the last two seasons, Sainristil had 102 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, two interception return touchdowns, and two forced fumbles.