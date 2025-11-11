 Skip navigation
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
Why NFL MVP doesn't just have to be a QB award
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Commanders sign WRs Robbie Chosen, Jacoby Jones from the practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 04:29 PM

The Commanders placed cornerback Trey Amos on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Amos fractured a fibula during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

The Commanders drafted Amos in the second round, and he played 10 games, starting eight. He made 32 tackles and six passes defensed.

They signed wide receivers Robbie Chosen and Jacoby Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Chosen has played two games this season, catching five passes for 53 yards, and Jones has yet to play in the 2025 regular season.

Jones is an undrafted free agent.

The Commanders are still without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who will miss the Week 11 game in Spain with a quad injury.

The Commanders also announced they signed wide receiver River Cracraft and defensive end DeMarcus Walker to the practice squad.