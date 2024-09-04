Commanders suspend VP of content Rael Enteen

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they have suspended vice president of content Rael Enteen after a video of him discussing the team’s players and fans in derogatory ways was released.

Enteen was shown talking about players being homophobic and said some of them are “dumb as all hell” in a video taken by a hidden camera by O’Keefe Media during what appeared to be a date with a woman who works for the company. Enteen also referred to fans as “high-school-educated alcoholics” and “mouth-breathers.”

“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

According to Enteen’s LinkedIn page, he has worked for the Commanders since 2020 and has also worked for the Jets and the XFL.