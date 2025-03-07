 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL
nbc_pft_finishsentence_250307.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Commanders tender RB Chris Rodriguez

  
Published March 7, 2025 04:07 PM

Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez will not hit the open market next week.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders have tendered Rodriguez with a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move bars him from negotiating with other clubs, so he’ll be vying for playing time in the Washington backfield this year.

Rodriguez has played in 22 games for the Commanders over the last two seasons. He has 86 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns as well as three catches for 23 yards.

The Commanders have running backs Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler under contract for 2025. Jeremy McNichols is set to become an unrestricted free agent.