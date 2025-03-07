Commanders tender RB Chris Rodriguez

Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez will not hit the open market next week.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders have tendered Rodriguez with a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. The move bars him from negotiating with other clubs, so he’ll be vying for playing time in the Washington backfield this year.

Rodriguez has played in 22 games for the Commanders over the last two seasons. He has 86 carries for 420 yards and four touchdowns as well as three catches for 23 yards.

The Commanders have running backs Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler under contract for 2025. Jeremy McNichols is set to become an unrestricted free agent.