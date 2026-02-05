Commanders to hire Eric Henderson as DL coach and run game coordinator

The Commanders have a new defensive line coach.

According to multiple reports, they are hiring Eric Henderson to fill that role on Dan Quinn’s staff. Henderson will also have the run game coordinator title.

Darryl Tapp was the defensive line coach during the 2025 season and Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that he will now be the team’s assistant defensive line coach.

Henderson was the co-defensive coordinator, defensive line coach and run game coordinator at USC for the last two seasons. He was the Rams’ defensive line coach for five seasons before moving to the college ranks. He also worked for the Chargers earlier in his career.