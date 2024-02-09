Commanders to hire Larry Izzo as special teams coordinator

The Commanders have found another key assistant coach.

Per Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Washington is hiring Larry Izzo to be its special teams coordinator.

Izzo was Seattle’s special teams coordinator for the last three seasons after taking over the role on an interim basis in 2020.

He was previously the Texans’ special teams coordinator from 2016-2017 after starting his pro coaching career with the Giants as assistant special teams coordinator from 2011-2015.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 1996, Izzo appeared in 200 games for the Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets. He was selected as a Pro Bowler three times and won three Super Bowls with New England.