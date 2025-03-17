 Skip navigation
Commanders to re-sign DL Jalyn Holmes

  
Published March 17, 2025 08:56 AM

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes joined the Commanders during the 2024 season and the team wants to see more of him in 2025.

Holmes’s agent Blake Baratz announced that his client has agreed to a new contract with the team. No terms of that deal have been disclosed.

The Commanders signed Holmes after he was released by the Jets in October and he appeared in 11 regular season games. He had 14 tackles and two sacks in those outings and he made three tackles in the team’s three playoff games.

Holmes made 44 appearances for the Jets, Bears, Saints, and Vikings before coming to Washington. He had 69 tackles, two sacks, and three passes defensed in those stops.