Commanders to retain wide receivers coach Bobby Engram

The Commanders have brought in a number of new assistant coaches since hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach, but they won’t be making a change at the wide receiver spot.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that Bobby Engram will remain in that position despite the change to the top of the coaching staff.

Engram joined the Commanders in 2023 after spending the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. He coached the Ravens wide receivers from 2014-2018 and then coached their tight ends for three years before moving to the college ranks.

Quinn hired Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator and the team has added offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and tight ends coach David Raih. Quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard joins Engram as a holdover and former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will be on the staff in an unspecified role.