Commanders to sign K Matt Gay, release K Zane Gonzalez

  
Published April 29, 2025 11:36 AM

The Commanders are swapping out one kicker for another.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Washington is signing Matt Gay to a one-year deal and releasing Zane Gonzalez.

Gay, 31, was recently released by the Colts. He played the last two seasons for Indianapolis, connecting on 82.1 percent of his field goals for the club over that span. In 2024, Gonzalez was 31-of-37 on his field goal attempts, with all six of his misses coming from at least 50 yards out. He made all 33 of his extra points.

Gonzalez joined Washington midway through the 2024 season after not kicking in a regular-season game since 2021. He connected on 5-of-7 field goals and 19-of-19 extra points in the regular season, plus 7-of-8 field goals and 8-of-8 extra points in three postseason games.

Pelissero notes Gay’s contract is worth over $4.25 million, with the most fully guaranteed money for a kicker on a one-year deal in league history. Gay has made 85.5 percent of his career field goals for the Buccaneers, Rams, and Colts in 90 games.