Commanders trade John Ridgeway to Saints

  
Published August 28, 2024 03:48 PM

The Commanders tried to trade defensive lineman John Ridgeway before the 53-man roster cutdowns, and when they couldn’t do it, they held onto him and traded him a day later.

Washington traded Ridgeway and a seventh-round pick to New Orleans for a sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

A late-round pick swap isn’t much, but it’s something for Washington in exchange for a player they had decided to move on from. So holding him on the roster for one more day paid off.

Ridgeway was a 2022 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys who was waived early in his rookie season and claimed by Washington, where he has played ever since. Last year he played in all 17 games and was on the field for 31 percent of the Commanders’ defensive snaps and 21 percent of special teams snaps. The Saints will hope he can provide some depth on their defensive line as well.