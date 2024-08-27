Commanders trying to trade DE John Ridgeway, TE Cole Turner

The Commanders have made a lot of changes to their roster since hiring General Manager Adam Peters this year and it looks like two more holdovers from last year are on their way out in Washington.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are trying to trade defensive tackle John Ridgeway and tight end Cole Turner before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster.

Ridgeway had 31 tackles while appearing every game for the team last year. He was a 2022 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys who landed in Washington as a waiver claim.

Turner was also a 2022 fifth-rounder, although Washington was the team that picked him. He has 13 catches for 143 yards in 22 games over his first two seasons.