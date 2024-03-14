Commanders trading Sam Howell to Seahawks

Sam Howell is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

The Commanders are trading Howell to the Seahawks, according to multiple reports.

Washington will receive a third-round pick (No. 78 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) while Seattle will receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), and a sixth-round pick (No. 179).

Howell, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and a league-leading 21 interceptions. He also took a league-leading 65 sacks.

But with Washington expected to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall — potentially fellow UNC product Drake Maye — and already having signed veteran Marcus Mariota, Howell became expendable.

Now Howell should have a chance to compete with quarterback Geno Smith to start for Seattle in 2024.