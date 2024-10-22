 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders waive 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:18 PM

Jamin Davis’s time is up in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they have waived the 2021 first-round pick on Tuesday. Davis moved from linebacker to defensive end after the team brought in new head coach Dan Quinn this season, but Davis had minimal impact in his five appearances.

Davis had 269 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his first three seasons with the team.

Davis was one of five Commanders first-round picks from 2019-2022 and he was the last one still on the team’s roster.

The Commanders also signed safety Ben Nikkel and wide receiver Michael Strachan to the practice squad. Safety Sheldrick Redwine was dropped from that roster to round out the day’s moves.