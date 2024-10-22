Commanders waive 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis

Jamin Davis’s time is up in Washington.

The Commanders announced that they have waived the 2021 first-round pick on Tuesday. Davis moved from linebacker to defensive end after the team brought in new head coach Dan Quinn this season, but Davis had minimal impact in his five appearances.

Davis had 269 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his first three seasons with the team.

Davis was one of five Commanders first-round picks from 2019-2022 and he was the last one still on the team’s roster.

The Commanders also signed safety Ben Nikkel and wide receiver Michael Strachan to the practice squad. Safety Sheldrick Redwine was dropped from that roster to round out the day’s moves.