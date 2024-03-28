Commanders will meet with Drake Maye before his Pro Day

Drake Maye will participate in North Carolina’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Most teams that watched LSU quarterback Drake Maye on Wednesday are expected to fly to North Carolina to watch Maye on Thursday. The Commanders are one of those teams.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Commanders coach Dan Quinn, General Manager Adam Peters and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will meet with Maye before his throwing session.

The Commanders draft second overall and presumably will have their choice of the quarterback prospects after Caleb Williams, who is expected to go to the Bears with the No. 1 overall selection.

Maybe spent the past two seasons as the team’s starter, throwing for 7,929 yards with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.