 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders working to set interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman this week

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:01 AM
nbc_pft_spagnuolo_230213
February 13, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the efforts of Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy often get overlooked and question why they’re not getting looked at for head coach openings.

Eric Bieniemy helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night, but there’s been a lot of chatter linking him to other offensive coordinator openings and one team interested in his services recently.

Bieniemy has been mentioned as a possibility in Baltimore and Washington and multiple reports indicate the Commanders are trying to set up an interview with him this week. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebrations in the coming days will impact when a meeting could be scheduled.

When asked about the possibility of making a lateral move last Monday, Bieniemy said “right now I am where my feet are ” and that his only focus was on the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy isn’t the only coordinator candidate the Commanders hope to speak to this week. John Keim of ESPN.com reports they’re also working to schedule an interview with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.