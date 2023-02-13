Commanders working to set interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman this week

Eric Bieniemy helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night, but there’s been a lot of chatter linking him to other offensive coordinator openings and one team interested in his services recently.

Bieniemy has been mentioned as a possibility in Baltimore and Washington and multiple reports indicate the Commanders are trying to set up an interview with him this week. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebrations in the coming days will impact when a meeting could be scheduled.

When asked about the possibility of making a lateral move last Monday, Bieniemy said “right now I am where my feet are ” and that his only focus was on the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy isn’t the only coordinator candidate the Commanders hope to speak to this week. John Keim of ESPN.com reports they’re also working to schedule an interview with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.