Commissioner Roger Goodell remembers Jim Irsay as a man “deeply committed to the game”

Commissioner Roger Goodell has issued a statement regarding the passing of Colts owner Jim Irsay at the age of 65.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community,” Goodell said. “He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Within the league, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion, and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.

“On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”

From ballboy to G.M. to owner, Irsay devoted 50 years to his team and the NFL. Unlike many other team owners, the Colts were his primary business — and he was fully and completely committed to it.