Competition Committee is expected to propose moving kickoff touchbacks to the 35

  
Published March 25, 2025 03:25 PM

The NFL’s Competition Committee is likely to propose moving the spot of the touchback on kickoffs from the 30- to the 35-yard line, Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports.

The decision was expected in an attempt to further boost the rate of returns.

The league boosted its kickoff return rate from 21.8 percent in 2023 to 32.8 percent in 2024 by introducing the dynamic kickoff last season. It still was the second-lowest return rate in NFL history as only 21.5 percent kicks landed in the 20-yard landing zone.

Touchbacks resulted in a starting position at the 30-yard line, while a return on the dynamic kickoff resulted in an average field position of the 28.8-yard line.

The league estimates a 65 to 75 percent return rate if the touchback is moved to the 35, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Any proposed rules changes require the approval of 24 owners. The league’s annual meetings will be held next week in Palm Beach, Florida.