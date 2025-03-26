 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Competition Committee makes only five proposals for 2025

  
Published March 26, 2025 01:04 PM

The Competition Committee has spoken, in advance of next week’s annual meetings. And the Competition Committee isn’t saying much.

The league has released the full list of playing rules, bylaws, and resolution proposals for 2025. And the Competition Committee has served up only five ideas.

One rule change is related to the kickoff and another is related to replay assistance. The bylaw proposals relate to three topics: (1) allowing teams to designate two players for return at the roster reduction to 53; (2) allowing clubs in the postseason to receive two additional designations from return from injured reserve from eight to 10; and (3) making point differential the third tiebreaker for awarding contracts via waivers.

We’ll do a separate post for some of them. Maybe all of them. For now, the news is there isn’t much news from the Competition Committee. Only two rule changes have been placed on the table, with the rest coming from the team.