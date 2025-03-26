Competition Committee makes only five proposals for 2025

The Competition Committee has spoken, in advance of next week’s annual meetings. And the Competition Committee isn’t saying much.

The league has released the full list of playing rules, bylaws, and resolution proposals for 2025. And the Competition Committee has served up only five ideas.

One rule change is related to the kickoff and another is related to replay assistance. The bylaw proposals relate to three topics: (1) allowing teams to designate two players for return at the roster reduction to 53; (2) allowing clubs in the postseason to receive two additional designations from return from injured reserve from eight to 10; and (3) making point differential the third tiebreaker for awarding contracts via waivers.

We’ll do a separate post for some of them. Maybe all of them. For now, the news is there isn’t much news from the Competition Committee. Only two rule changes have been placed on the table, with the rest coming from the team.