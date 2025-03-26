Competition Committee proposes expansion of replay assist for certain penalty calls

There was plenty of talk about expanding replay assist during the 2024 season and the Competition Committee has now formally proposed a change to the system for the 2025 season.

In a proposal that NFL teams can vote on during next week’s league meetings, the committee has recommended expanding the system to allow for overturning certain penalties called on the field based on “specific, objective aspects of a play.” Penalties for hits on a defenseless player, grabbing the facemask, performing a horse-collar tackle, tripping, and running into or roughing the kicker would be able to be overturned if the change is adopted.

The expansion of replay assist would only concern fouls that are called on the field and it would not allow for penalties missed on the field to be called off of video review.

The rule will take effect if 24 of 32 teams vote in favor of adopting it at next week’s team meetings.