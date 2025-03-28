 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Competition Committee’s position on team proposals will be finalized on Sunday

  
Published March 28, 2025 01:18 PM

When the NFL’s owners meet next week, they’ll take up a variety of proposed rules, bylaws, and resolutions changes from the league’s teams. The Competition Committee is expected to have a position as to most if not all of them.

On Sunday afternoon, the Competition Committee will meet to finalize its stance on the team proposals.

The most significant team proposal comes from the Packers, who have proposed new language that would impact, but not eliminate, the “tush push.” The Lions have proposed an overhaul of the playoff seeding system to remove the guaranteed home game for division winners. The Lions also want to eliminate the automatic first down for defensive holding and illegal contact.

Also, the Eagles have proposed that regular-season overtime match postseason overtime, with both teams getting a guaranteed possession — and with the time expanded from 10 minutes to 15.

Whether these team proposals carry the Competition Committee’s imprimatur (SAT word) will likely impact whether the owners view the proposals favorably, or not.

For proposals that look to be dead in the water, they could be withdrawn. For those that need more time, they could be tabled until the meetings in May.