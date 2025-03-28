Competition Committee’s position on team proposals will be finalized on Sunday

When the NFL’s owners meet next week, they’ll take up a variety of proposed rules, bylaws, and resolutions changes from the league’s teams. The Competition Committee is expected to have a position as to most if not all of them.

On Sunday afternoon, the Competition Committee will meet to finalize its stance on the team proposals.

The most significant team proposal comes from the Packers, who have proposed new language that would impact, but not eliminate, the “tush push.” The Lions have proposed an overhaul of the playoff seeding system to remove the guaranteed home game for division winners. The Lions also want to eliminate the automatic first down for defensive holding and illegal contact.

Also, the Eagles have proposed that regular-season overtime match postseason overtime, with both teams getting a guaranteed possession — and with the time expanded from 10 minutes to 15.

Whether these team proposals carry the Competition Committee’s imprimatur (SAT word) will likely impact whether the owners view the proposals favorably, or not.

For proposals that look to be dead in the water, they could be withdrawn. For those that need more time, they could be tabled until the meetings in May.