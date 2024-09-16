Concern for Isiah Pacheco centers on his fibula

Generally, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has an ankle injury. The concern focuses on one specific bone.

The fibula is the focal point, we’re told.

More will be known tomorrow. For now, Pacheco was on crutches and in a walking boot after Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs currently have only one other running back on the active roster — Samaje Perine. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is currently on the non-football injury/illness list; he can return after Week 4.

Jerick McKinnon, who played from 2021 through 2023 with the Chiefs, is a free agent.

In Sunday’s 26-25 win over the Bengals, Pacheco had 90 rushing yards on 19 attempts and 21 receiving yards on five catches.