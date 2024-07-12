 Skip navigation
Connor McGovern says he’s “going back home” as he moves to center in Buffalo

  
Published July 12, 2024 04:17 AM

After cutting longtime center Mitch Morse as part of their offseason salary cap purge, the Bills decided to move guard Connor McGovern to center. And McGovern says that’s right where he wants to be.

Although McGovern has only started one game at center in his NFL career, it was his high school position and he played it for a year in college at Penn State, and he says it’s the position that’s best suited to him.

“I would say center is my natural position,” McGovern said, via the Buffalo News. “So it’s just going back home.”

McGovern says that when the Cowboys drafted him in 2019 he hoped they’d play him at center, and he’s glad to finally get the opportunity with the Bills.

“I missed it a lot,” McGovern said. “I was drafted as a center originally. Then a new coaching staff came in and I got moved to guard. I always kind of sought my way back to center. Every time something happened, I’d play a little bit [at center] and I’d get moved back to guard. Now officially I can move back to center. So I’m very happy.”

The Bills will be very happy if McGovern can play center as well as Morse did.