Cooper DeJean set to work out for teams on April 8

One of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year’s draft class is set to get on the field in front of scouts next week.

Cooper DeJean’s final season at Iowa ended with a fractured fibula, but he said at the Scouting Combine that he’d been medically cleared. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has informed teams that he’s also been cleared for all football activities and that he will work out for interested clubs at the school on April 8.

DeJean’s workout is expected to include all on-field testing and position drills.

DeJean had 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and five passes defensed before his injury last season. He also averaged 11.5 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.