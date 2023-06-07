 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cooper Kupp: Ankle “feeling really good” after 2022 surgery

  
Published June 7, 2023 04:03 AM
June 1, 2023 12:53 PM
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Matthew Stafford still has an all-time arm, despite the Rams struggling last season, earning him No. 10 in the "Still a Superstar?" tier of the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hoped to return to action last season after having tightrope surgery on his ankle, but he wound up sitting out the final weeks of the season and he wasn’t taking part in practice with the team on Tuesday either.

Kupp has been absent for most of the offseason program to be with his family as they welcomed a child and he did rehab work before speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Kupp said his ankle is “feeling really good” while acknowledging that there’s still work to be done to be sure that he’s back to 100 percent in time for the start of the season.

“I mean, you don’t know until you’re out here doing football stuff and really putting the ankle through the stuff that you know is required to play football,” Kupp said. “You can’t simulate this stuff. So I don’t know if we’ll really know. I feel right now as we’ve been pushing it pretty hard, I feel really good. And so I’m itching to be out there and it’s a good place to be now where I feel like I’m asking for more and wanting to do more and feeling like you’re getting held back versus feeling like they’re pushing you to do more, you know? So we’re in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play and they’re being cautious with it.”

Kupp’s injury was one of many things that contributed to the Rams’ freefall from Super Bowl champs to 5-12 last season and getting him back at full speed would be a positive development for the hopes of pushing things back in the other direction.