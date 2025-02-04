Cooper Kupp announces Rams are looking to trade him

Cooper Kupp’s time with the Rams has apparently come to an end.

In a Monday social media post, Kupp announced that the Rams informed him that they are looking to trade him and will work with him to find the best destination.

“I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp writes. “Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us,” Kupp added. “2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come.”

Kupp, 31, was instrumental in the Rams’ 2021 championship season, winning MVP of Super Bowl LVI. He was the AP offensive player of the year in 2021, winning the receiving triple crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

But injuries have limited Kupp’s production over the last three seasons. He played nine games in 2022, 12 in 2023, and 12 in 2024. He finished the 2024 season with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He then caught six passes for 90 yards in the postseason.

Kupp is currently under contract through 2026 with a cap number of $29.8 million set for 2025.

A third-round pick in 2017, Kupp was one of the team’s first draft picks under head coach Sean McVay. Kupp has 634 career receptions for 7,776 yards with 57 touchdowns. He ranks No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list in receptions and receiving touchdowns and No. 4 in receiving yards.