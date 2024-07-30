Cooper Kupp: Feels great to be healthy, have a full offseason of work

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp ended the 2022 season on injured reserve and then started the 2023 season the same way, which has helped make it feel like it’s been even longer since he was the NFL’s offensive player of the year.

This offseason has been a lot smoother for Kupp, though. He returned from a hamstring injury to play 13 games last year and he’s been able to work without any health concerns since the Rams’ season ended against the Lions in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

During an appearance on NFL Network Monday, Kupp said that his good health and the chance to work out with quarterback Matthew Stafford has him feeling primed for a return to his desired form.

“I feel good. We got a lot of good work in this offseason,” Kupp said. “The best thing about this last year was just being able to feel healthy and have a full offseason of work, not just for myself in terms of working out and building my body back up but also having that time with Matthew, being able to get on the field and work through things together. Obviously, getting out here has been great. First few days of camp have been awesome, things have been clicking and looking forward to continue to build on that this year.”

Kupp’s absence early last year allowed space for Puka Nacua to develop and the prospect of having both of them firing on all cylinders along with Stafford is reason for optimism about what the Rams can do this fall.